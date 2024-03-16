Panarin scored two goals and added three assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Penguins.

The 32-year-old had a couple cracks at the hat trick with Pittsburgh's net empty late, but his long-range shots slid just wide. The five points tied Panarin's single-game high, and he blew past the 90-point mark on the season, sitting with 38 goals and 93 points through 67 games and leapfrogging Mikko Rantanen to sit fifth in the NHL scoring race. The Rangers' superstar is on another heater, racking up seven multi-point performances over the last 14 contests en route to seven goals and 25 points. Panarin's final helper on the afternoon, on K'Andre Miller's third-period tally, also gave him an even 500 for his career.