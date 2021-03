Panarin scored a power-play goal in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Panarin's eighth goal of the season came late in the first period and looked like it might hold up as the winner, until Alex Ovechkin struck twice inside the final seven minutes of the third. Panarin has found his way onto the scoresheet in four straight games since returning to the lineup, racking up three goals and seven points over that stretch.