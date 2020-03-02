Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Extends point streak to 13
Panarin picked up two power-play assists in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.
All three New York tallies came with the man advantage, but so did three of Philly's, plus one shortie and one at even strength. Panarin has now found the scoresheet in 13 straight games, piling up five goals and 19 points along the way, and the surge has carried him to his first career 90-point campaign.
