Play

Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Extends point streak to seven

Panarin delivered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Carolina.

Panarin opened the scoring with 28 seconds left in the opening period, and he later picked up a helper on Adam Fox's empty-netter late in the third. The Russian winger has fit in seamlessly with New York, as Panarin has now crafted a seven-game point streak which includes four goals and six assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories