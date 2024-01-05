Panarin delivered a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

The 32-year-old has scored more than 90 points in three of the last four season, but Panarin has found another gear in 2023-24. Through 37 games he already has 53 points, tying him with David Pastrnak for third in the NHL scoring race behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon, who have 64 points each. Panarin's 24 goals are also tied for fourth in the league with Brock Boeser, and the Ranger superstar is on his way to shattering his previous career high of 32 tallies, set in his first season on Broadway back in 2019-20.