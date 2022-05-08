Panarin scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Panarin contributed a goal in the Rangers' second-period surge. The winger has two goals and two helpers in his last two outings after he was kept quiet in the series opener. The 30-year-old winger will continue to get his chances on offense in a top-six role while also playing on the top power-play unit. he's added nine shots on net and a minus-1 rating through three playoff contests.