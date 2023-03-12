Panarin scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Sabres.

Adam Fox's shot from the point two minutes into OT spilled off to the side of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, but despite the sharp angle Panarin made no mistake as he snapped home his 20th goal of the season. The 31-year-old has been on fire since the All-Star break, racking up eight goals and 23 points in 16 games, and Panarin remains on pace for 90 points once again -- a mark he's reached in both of his prior full campaigns for the Rangers.