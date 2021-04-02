Panarin dished out two of assists and led all players with seven shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres.

Panarin teed up a pair of perfect feeds, first setting up Colin Blackwell's one-timer in the second period, then executing a perfect give-and-go with Artemi Panarin on a 2-on-1 rush for the game-winner. Panarin has been on fire this week, rolling up five points with a plus-5 rating in back-to-back New York victories. The 29-year-old has 32 points on the season, one behind team leader Ryan Strome.