Panarin notched four assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.

He had at least one helper in every period as the Rangers erupted for their biggest offensive outburst of the season to date. Panarin has multi-point performances in three of the last four games, a stretch in which he's delivered three goals and nine points on the heels of a six-game point drought. The 34-year-old has been as inconsistent as his team as a whole so far in 2025-26, but Panarin still has a solid five goals and 16 points through 18 contests, and he appears to be in the early stages of a heater.