Panarin scored the game-winning goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

The 29-year-old is arguably the hottest player in the NHL right now, racking up seven multi-point performances in the last 10 games en route to eight goals and 21 points. On the season, Panarin is up to 16 goals and 50 points through only 33 contests, a pace that would see him top 120 points over a full 82-game schedule.