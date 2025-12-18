Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Game-time call Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin will be a game-time decision versus the Blues on Thursday due to illness, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Panarin's absence would be a huge blow for the Rangers, as they would lose a top-line winger and a player from their No. 1 power-play unit. If the Russian winger does miss out, J.T. Miller would be a candidate to move up to the first line, while Will Cuylle could also be under consideration. In his 35 appearances this year, Panarin has racked up 11 goals and 23 helpers, including eight power-play points.
