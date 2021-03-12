Panarin (not injury related) will be a game-time decision for Saturday afternoon's matchup with the Bruins.
Panarin returned to practice Wednesday after taking a leave of absence, and at this point it'd be surprising to see him miss Saturday's clash with Boston. Nonetheless, the star forward's status likely won't be confirmed until the Rangers take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should prepare accordingly.
