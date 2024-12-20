Panarin (upper body) will be a game-time decision in Dallas on Friday, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
Panarin has missed the last two games and was in a non-contact jersey at practice Thursday. The veteran winger has been one of the few bright spots for the struggling Rangers this season, as he has 15 goals and 36 points across 29 appearances this season.
