Panarin scored a goal and registered three assists, including two helpers with the man advantage, in a 6-2 win over Boston on Friday.

Panarin has five multi-point games over his past 12 appearances, and that's propelled him up to six goals and 19 points over that stretch. He was underwhelming over his first six games of the campaign (two assists), and Panarin also endured a six-game scoring drought from Oct. 23-Nov. 4. However, the 34-year-old has 26 points (eight goals) in 26 appearances this year despite those cold patches, and it wouldn't be surprising to see his overall offensive pace increase as the campaign goes on.