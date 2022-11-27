Panarin was credited with an assist during Saturday's 4-3 defeat to the visiting Oilers.

Panarin, who is the lone active undrafted skater to compile 400 career assists, continues to produce consistently this season. The 31-year-old forward has collected 24 points, including a team-best 19 helpers, in 22 appearances. Panarin appeared to beat goalie Jack Campbell with a first-period wrister, but a video review revealed Vincent Trocheck was offsides earlier in the play. It was one of two potential goals the Rangers had disallowed Saturday.