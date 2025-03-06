Panarin scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Panarin has scored in three straight games to begin March, and he's added two assists and 16 shots on net in that span. The 33-year-old winger is up to 26 goals, 64 points, 186 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 60 outings. He's been arguably the Rangers' most reliable player throughout the campaign, even though he's on track for one of the lower-scoring seasons in his career, which could still come with 30-plus goals and 80-plus points.