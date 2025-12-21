Panarin scored twice and got the game-deciding shootout goal in a 5-4 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It was Panarin's second multi-goal game of the season. He opened the scoring at the end of the first period, and he then cut the score to 3-2 in the second period with a shot from the right circle that beat Samuel Ersson far side. Panarin has 13 goals, 23 assists and 112 shots in 36 games this season. His 11.6 shooting percentage is low, relative to his 14.5 career average, but he's picked up the pace with 42 shots in his last nine games (five goals, five assists).