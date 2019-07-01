Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Goes Blue Jackets to Blueshirts

Panarin signed a seven-year, $81.5 million contract with the Rangers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Who needs Kevin Durant when Madison Square Garden will now have Panarin to dazzle the fans for the next seven years? New York has reeled in the biggest fish in the free agency pond, further turbocharging a rebuild that has quickly moved into the competitive phase thanks to the offseason additions of Panarin, Jacob Trouba and second overall pick Kaapo Kakko. The Russian winger has 320 points in 322 career NHL appearances between the Blackhawks and Blue Jackets. He should instantly slot in on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit on Broadway.