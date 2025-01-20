Panarin notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Panarin helped out on a Mika Zibanejad tally in the second period. Over his last eight outings, Panarin has contributed three goals and six assists, and three of those nine points have been on the power play. The 33-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 29 helpers, 16 power-play points, 134 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 44 contests overall.