Panarin had a hat trick Saturday in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

It was his sixth career hat trick. The Bread Man opened the scoring early in the first when he finished a cross-slot pass from Vincent Trocheck on a 2-on-0. Panarin pushed the score to 4-1 at the midpoint of the third period with a wrist shot from the right circle. The hat trick was completed on the power play at 15:26 of the final frame. Panarin is on a four-game goal streak (six goals, one assist), and he's having a Hart-quality season with 23 goals (tied for third in the NHL) and 50 points (third in NHL).