Panarin scored four goals and recorded an assist in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday.

The Hurricanes held a 2-1 lead before Panarin netted his first goal of the contest at 17:49 of the second period. From there, Panarin took over the game, providing another three markers in the third frame. This is the most goals he's ever scored in an NHL contest. The 31-year-old is up to 16 goals and 59 points in 53 contests this season. He's also on a four-game point streak.