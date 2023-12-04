Panarin recorded a hat trick and added an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over San Jose.

Panarin tied the game 1-1 with a power-play marker in the first period before adding two more goals for the hat trick while recording a season-high four points in the Rangers' win. The 32-year-old Panarin has had a superb year thus far, recording multiple points in 12 of his 23 games played, totaling 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), good for fourth most in the league.