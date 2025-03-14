Panarin registered an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Panarin's point streak is up to seven games (five goals, five assists). He's used a single helper to extend it in each of the last two contests, and it took until he set up Braden Schneider in overtime Thursday to keep the streak going. Overall, Panarin has 69 points (28 goals, 41 assists), 197 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 64 appearances. Fantasy managers should already have him in their lineups, and he's heating up heading into the last month-plus of the campaign.