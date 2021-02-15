Panarin (lower body) is questionable for Tuesday's clash with the Devils after skating on his own Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports

Panarin was sidelined for the club's previous matchup with the Bruins on Friday and could be on the shelf for another outing due to his lingering lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old winger was rolling with three goals on 20 shots and six helpers in his last six contests. Colin Blackwell will likely remain in a top-six role if Panarin is still unavailable Tuesday.