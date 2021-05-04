Panarin (lower body) left Monday's tilt with Washington and will not return.
Panarin got into an altercation with Tom Wilson that resulted in the latter receiving a 10-minute misconduct. The 29-year-old winger recorded two assists in 10:40 of ice time before exiting due to his injury. He'll be questionable for Wednesday's rematch with the Capitals until an update is available.
