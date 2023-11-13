Panarin provided two assists and eight shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blue Jackets.
Panarin led all players in the game with 28:02 of ice time. It's easy to understand that head coach Peter Laviolette doesn't want to take Panarin off the ice -- he's racked up four straight multi-point efforts and has yet to be silenced on offense this season. The 32-year-old is up to eight goals, 16 helpers, 55 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances.
