Panarin registered a goal and two assists with two shots and two hits in a 3-1 win over the Penguins on Monday.

Panarin figured in on all three New York goals, assisting on tallies by Kevin Rooney and Chris Kreider (PP) before striking for an empty-netter of his own at the buzzer. Panarin's three points were a season high, and he's now managed to hit the scoresheet in seven of his nine games. He leads the Rangers in points (12), goals (5) and assists (7).