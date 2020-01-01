Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Leads rally with four points
Panarin scored a goal and dished three assists in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Oilers.
Panarin put the team on his back as he tried to overcome a six-goal deficit by himself. The Russian added a plus-3 rating and five shots on goal in the contest. Panarin finished December with 10 goals and 12 helpers through 14 games, which includes 10 points over his last three outings. He's at 55 points (22 tallies, 33 assists) in 39 games this season.
