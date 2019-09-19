Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Leaves preseason game
Panarin left Wednesday's preseason game against the Devils and won't return due to a groin strain.
It's unclear as to the severity of the injury, but the Russian was forced to leave the game late in the second period. Even though Panarin left the game, it wasn't before he let go a one-timer from the right point to score a power-play goal. Expect the team to provide an update following the game on Panarin's health.
