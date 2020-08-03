Panarin scored a power-play goal during Monday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

He roofed one over Petr Mrazek midway through the first period on a slick pass through the low slot by Ryan Strome, but it was all the offense the Rangers could muster. With the team on the brink of elimination, Panarin -- who has a goal and an assist through the first two contests -- may need to come up with a huge effort Tuesday night to keep the Blueshirts alive.