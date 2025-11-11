Panarin scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Monday's 6-3 victory over Nashville.

The veteran blasted a one-timer past Juuse Saros from the blue line in the second period to give the Rangers a 4-1 lead, then cheekily bounced the puck in off Justus Annunen's skate from below the goal line in the third for New York's final tally of the night. Panarin has multiple points in two of the last three games, but those are his only points in the last nine contests as his struggles have mirrored those of the team as a whole. Through 17 games on the season, Panarin has managed a disappointing five goals and 12 points, but he may be heating up.