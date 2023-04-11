Panarin scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Both goals came in the second period, as Panarin gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead that they couldn't hang onto in the third. The 31-year-old has now eclipsed 90 points for the second straight season and the third time in his career, and he's picked up his goal-scoring pace with the playoff approaching -- over his last 13 games, Panarin has eight goals and 16 points.