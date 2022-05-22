Panarin notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Panarin set up Mika Zibanejad's first-period tally as both of the Rangers' top forwards got on the scoresheet for the first time in the second round. Panarin had posted a minus-3 rating in the last two contests. In the postseason, the 30-year-old winger is up to three goals, five helpers, 26 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 10 games.