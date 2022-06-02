Panarin recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.
Panarin converted an odd-man rush opportunity just 30 seconds into the third period before picking up an assist on Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal later in the frame. The 30-year-old winger now has points in four straight games with two goals and three assists in that span. Overall, Panarin has five goals and eight assists through 15 playoff contests.
More News
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Supplies helper Monday•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Scores in Game 6 win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Slides power-play assist•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Logs power-play helper in win•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Seals series in overtime•
-
Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Finds twine Saturday•