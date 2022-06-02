Panarin recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

Panarin converted an odd-man rush opportunity just 30 seconds into the third period before picking up an assist on Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal later in the frame. The 30-year-old winger now has points in four straight games with two goals and three assists in that span. Overall, Panarin has five goals and eight assists through 15 playoff contests.