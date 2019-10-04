Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Multi-point effort in NY debut
Panarin recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over Winnipeg.
Panarin showed immediate chemistry with new linemate Mika Zibanejad, who had four points on the night. The Bread Man posted over a point per game in each of the past two seasons with Columbus, and there was little about his first game with the Rangers to suggest he won't contend for that mark once again with his new club.
