Panarin scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Panarin has shown no signs of slowing down with six goals and seven assists over 12 outings in January. His goal Tuesday put the Rangers ahead 2-0, though they couldn't hold the lead. The star winger is up to 29 tallies this season, matching his total from last season and putting him just three shy of his career high. He's collected 63 points, 188 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 47 appearances in what's likely to be a career year.