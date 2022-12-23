Panarin scored a goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Islanders.
Panarin got the Rangers on the board late in the first period, ripping a one-time past Ilya Sorokin for a power-play goal. It was just the second power-play marker of the season for Panarin, who now has three goals in his last four games. The 31-year-old winger leads the Rangers with 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) through 35 games this season.
