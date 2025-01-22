Panarin recorded a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Panarin found the twine after two straight games without finding the back of the net, although the star winger continues to find ways to contribute almost on a game-to-game basis. He's cracked the scoresheet in seven of the Rangers' last nine games, tallying 10 points (four goals, six assists) in that span. On the season, Panarin is producing at an average of more than one point per game for the eighth straight campaign since he's racked up 49 points (20 goals and 29 helpers) in only 45 appearances.