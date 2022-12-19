Panarin scored a goal and was credited with two assists during a 7-1 rout of the host Blackhawks on Sunday.

Panarin, who is one of only four NHL players to eclipse the 30-assist plateau this season, has earned at least one point in eight of his past nine outings (two goals, 13 assists). The 31-year-old left winger has collected five multi-point efforts since Dec. 3. Panarin, who shared the team lead with four shots Sunday, scored what proved to be the game-winner off a one-timer from the high slot at 16:55 of the first stanza.