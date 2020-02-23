Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Nine game streak
Panarin picked up two assists Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Sharks.
The points extended his streak to nine games. Panarin has four goals and eight assists on the streak. He has 83 points, which are just four away from equaling his career mark (87) set last season. Panarin is actually on pace to flirt with 110 points. Use him well.
