Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Not slated to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panarin (lower body) did not take line rushes and is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason game versus the Devils, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
It looked like Panarin might get a chance to play Thursday, but he'll now have to wait until the Rangers' preseason finale in Boston on Saturday to suit up. In any case, it looks like Panarin may be able to avoid missing regular-season action, as his return appears to be close.
