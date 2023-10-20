Panarin picked up a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

The 31-year-old has scored better than 90 points in each of the last three full seasons, and Panarin has gotten on track quickly to do it again with a four-game point streak to begin the campaign, amassing a goal and five points. He'll look to carry that momentum into a five-game road trip that begins Saturday in Seattle.