Panarin (lower body) will not be available against the Devils on Tuesday.

Panarin's continued absence will see Colin Blackwell jumping into a first-line role while Alexis Lafreniere joins Kaapo Kakko on the second line. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Panarin racked up three goals on 20 shots and six helpers in his previous six contests. Once cleared to play, Panarin should return to being an elite fantasy producer.