Panarin recorded a goal and an assist on four shots in the Rangers' 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild on Saturday.

Panarin extended the Rangers' lead to 2-0 with a shot that beat Filip Gustavsson through a crowd in front. The Russian forward has been red-hot to begin the season, recording points in all 11 games with six goals and 18 points in that span. He will continue to be a major piece of the Rangers' offense playing on the second line and first power-play unit.