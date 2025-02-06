Panarin scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
Panarin has scored in consecutive contests and has earned five points over his last three outings. The winger converted on a pass from Mika Zibanejad to open the scoring 6:07 into the second period. Panarin is up to 23 goals, 57 points, 157 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 51 appearances. The Rangers' new-look top line with Panarin and Zibanejad centered by J.T. Miller has played well, so all three should be major factors in fantasy for the rest of the campaign.
