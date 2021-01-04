Panarin skated on a line with Ryan Strome and Kaapo Kakko on the first day of training camp Monday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Barring injuries, this trio will likely open the regular season together. Panarin and Strome showed chemistry together last season, as did the trio of Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich, who are also projected to skate on a line together once Zibanejad joins the team in camp. Jesper Fast provided a defensive-minded presence on Panarin's line last season, but his offseason departure has opened the door for Kakko -- who was drafted second overall in 2019 -- to climb the depth chart. Like last season, Panarin will be the engine that drives this line, though Kakko's addition gives it an even higher ceiling.