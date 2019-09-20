Rangers' Artemi Panarin: Out against Devils

Panarin won't play Friday against New Jersey due to a mild groin strain he suffered during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Devils, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Panarin will likely sit out the Rangers' next few exhibition games to avoid suffering a setback, but at this point there's no reason to believe that he's in any danger of missing New York's Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Winnipeg. The 27-year-old winger could eclipse the 90-point mark for the first time in his career in 2019-20 while skating on the new-look Rangers' top line and first power-play unit.