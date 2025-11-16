Panarin dished out an assist and put six shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over Columbus.

Panarin had a hand in the power-play goal scored by Mika Zibanejad early in the second period. With each passing game, Panarin continues to put his early-season struggles in the rear-view mirror. While he has been kept off the scoresheet in 11 of his 19 games so far this season, the 34-year-old winger has 10 tallies in his last five contests and 17 points overall. With 89 points or more in each of the past four regular seasons for Panarin, his recent resurgence offensively is a good sign that he will end the season with a similar output if he can stay healthy.