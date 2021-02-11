Head coach David Quinn said that Panarin suffered a "little bit of a lower-body injury" during Wednesday's loss to the Rangers, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Panarin was spotted talking to trainers on the bench in the second period. His ice time was managed after that. Panarin ended up taking the ice on a power play late in the third period, but he finished with a season-low 15:34 of ice time. The Rangers play the Bruins again on Friday, and Quinn should provide another update before then.