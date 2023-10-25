Panarin notched a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Panarin has still not come up empty in a game this season. He set up Chris Kreider's tip-in go-ahead goal at 14:09 of the second period. Through six contests, Panarin has three goals, five helpers, 21 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Three of his assists have come on the power play.